Clive Davis: 'Whitney Houston deserves Hall of Fame induction'

Record executive Clive Davis believes it's "time for justice to be done" following Whitney Houston's nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The late singer is nominated alongside acts including Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, and The Notorious B.I.G., who are competing to be inducted during the 2020 ceremony.

Reflecting on the nod, Clive Davis, who is credited with bringing the star to prominence, thinks it's about time she gets the recognition she deserves.

"I didn't do any work for Whitney's nomination nor did it come as a surprise," he told Billboard. "Purely and simply, she deserves it as one of the, if not the, best singers of all time."

Addressing critics who believe inductees should be strictly rock musicians, Clive mused: "Whitney is no more popstar than Darlene Love, Donna Summer, Janet Jackson, all of whom are in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Moreover, Whitney is an all-time trendsetter... She is up there with Aretha (Franklin) as influencing more young artists starting out than anyone else ever."

Whitney has been eligible for induction since 2009, and the music mogul believes it "defies logic" this is her first nomination, explaining: "She's earned it and deserves it... It is time for justice to be done."

The official inductees will be announced in January, ahead of the 35th annual induction ceremony on 2 May in Cleveland, Ohio.