Hall of Fame bosses rethink Motorhead nominees

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bosses have added drummer Mikkey Dee and guitarist Phil Campbell to the list of eligible Motorhead stars on the ballot for the class of 2020 nominations following an outcry by fans.

The rockers were not included in the band’s original nomination, with Hall of Fame officials only recognising original members Lemmy Kilmister, Eddie Clarke and Phil Taylor, even though they served longer stints in the band than the trio.

Dee was upset about the Hall of Fame snub, telling Billboard it was "pure wrong", and adding, "I know Phil (Campbell) will be very disappointed, too. We’ve been carrying the flag for 25 years together, and actually brought Motorhead to what it was.

"We did 25 years out of the 40. The original band lasted just a few years. They started it off, but as Lemmy said himself they wouldn’t have lasted another six months doing that lineup. I don’t think we would’ve been where we are today without the 25 years we spent touring."

Other nominations for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, Judas Priest, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, and Thin Lizzy.

Soundgarden and Judas Priest currently lead the Hall of Fame fan vote. The induction ceremony will take place on 2 May (20) at Cleveland's Public Hall in Ohio.