Nick Jonas celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra on Hindu holiday Karva Chauth

Nick Jonas took to social media to honour his wife Priyanka Chopra as she observed her first Karva Chauth.

Karva Chauth is a Hindu holiday observed traditionally by women from northern India, during which married women fast from sunrise to sundown to promote health and safety for their husband.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot with three lavish wedding receptions and both Christian and Hindu ceremonies last December, and marking the Baywatch actress' first time observing the tradition, Nick shared a sweet snap of the couple praising his "incredible" wife.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way," Nick wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"

Priyanka replied to the post with a string of heart emojis, and later shared the picture on her own feed. She went on to post a second snap backstage at the Jonas Brothers' concert in San Diego, writing: "Karwa chauth (an alternate spelling) at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember!"

The actress has a lot to celebrate at the moment, as it was recently announced she is to voice the character of Queen Elsa in the Hindi version of the upcoming animated sequel Frozen 2 - alongside her real-life cousin Parineeti Chopra, who will voice her on-screen sister Anna in the film.