Hailey Bieber snaps back at Halloween critics after being called a 'fake Christian'

Hailey Bieber hit back at trolls online who called her a "fake Christian" because she celebrates Halloween.

The model came under fire from her Christian fans for celebrating the holiday, which is skipped by some due to the belief that it's a pagan festival, but Hailey insisted she's "not afraid" to participate in the spooky celebration.

In a post to her Instagram Story, the beauty shared her thoughts on why her upcoming celebrations are perfectly appropriate, writing: "I'm a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically? It means I redefine everything in culture.

"Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh, that's now JESUS BIRTHDAY. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that's now EASTER WEEKEND. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits?" she continued. "Oh now it's All Saints Day and we celebrate the victorious church that has overcome the VICTORIOUS CHURCH THAT HAS OVERCOME THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!!! CANDY PLEASE!!!"

The star, who recently claimed attending church put "fire in her soul" went on to say that she is "not afraid of the world", adding: "I'm not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me.

"Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all the candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the saints. What now? I'll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It's my party and you're invited. I'm alive today and a saint tomorrow. Give me candy."

The comments came after pop star Justin Bieber's wife previously posted on her Instagram Story asking for fans to help her pick a costume, offering Catwoman, Harley Quinn or the Bride of Chucky as her top choices.