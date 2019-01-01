Justin Timberlake teases Haim collaboration

Justin Timberlake looks to be working on another collaboration, this time with girl group Haim.

The Cry Me a River hitmaker to Instagram to share a series of photos from the studio, where he has been working on new music for the past couple of weeks.

After confirming he had recorded a track with singer/rapper Lizzo, it looks like the sister trio are the latest stars to team up with the crooner.

"Late nights with the squad," he captioned the gallery of three snaps of himself, the last one sat on a sofa alongside band members Este, Danielle, and Alana.

While the star didn't confirm whether they were working on new music or simply hanging out as friends, a collaboration wouldn't be unlikely, as the Mirrors singer recently told Entertainment Tonight he's worked with SZA and Meek Mill on new tracks, along with the Juice hitmaker, after telling his publishers he "wants to work with young, fresh people (and) collaborate more".

Of meeting Lizzo at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony, Justin said: "I was like, 'I'm such a fan if you ever want to write,' and she thought I was lying. And we got in and we got a couple of ideas - I don't know when they're gonna come out but they're pretty good."

While he refused to reveal too many details about the pair's collaboration, Justin did tease "it's flames, it's so good."