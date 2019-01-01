NEWS Fetty Wap has been charged with misdemeanour battery Newsdesk Share with :







Fetty Wap has been charged with misdemeanour battery.



The 28-year-old rapper - whose real name is Willie Maxwell II - was arrested on September 1 after he was accused of attacking a valet at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Nevada, Las Vegas, following a scuffle outside the establishment.



And it's believed police now have enough evidence to charge Fetty with the crime as the whole incident was caught on a security camera outside the premises, according to TMZ.



The surveillance footage caught the fight escalating as security guards in "large numbers" attempted to restrain the rap star and pull him away from the brawl.



However, things got out of hand quickly and Fetty was seen striking the guard twice.



Once things calmed down, La Mirage security reportedly made a citizen's arrest until the Las Vegas police arrived and took Fetty into custody to be booked.



This wasn't the first time Fetty has faced trouble for allegedly lashing out in recent months.



In June, a woman he met on a music video shoot filed a police report alleging he had manhandled her at a Hollywood Hills residence.



According to the complaint, Fetty invited the woman and several others to a party at an Airbnb property after the shoot and at some point in the evening, the accuser went into a room with him and accused him of putting his hands on her.



Video footage then appeared to show him smacking the phone out of her hand.



A friend of the woman was also in the room at the time and witnessed the altercation, which was believed to have been triggered by an argument over the other females Fetty had invited back to the house.