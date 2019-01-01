Dave Matthews: 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination is insane'

Dave Matthews is shocked his band is being included on the same Rock and Roll Hall of Fame list as musical icons such as Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., and Chaka Khan.

The shortlist for the 2020 honour was announced on Tuesday, and Dave Matthews Band frontman said their inclusion was unexpected and a "little bit insane", as he told The Associated Press: "It's a real honour.

"Even if they stick us in a holding pen for a few years, that's OK. Just to get on that list. I can't believe I'm on a list with Whitney Houston, Motorhead and T. Rex. That's pretty awesome."

The seven-member band is among 16 acts nominated, including Soundgarden, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, MC5 and Todd Rundgren.

The official inductees will be announced in January, ahead of the 35th annual induction ceremony on 2 May in Cleveland, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Dave is busy working on the release of the line of board games he created with pal Brian Calhoun, which he hopes will bring families and friends together and encourage them to put their phones down.

"So if the end of times comes, not saying that it's going to happen, but if it does happen and all of our phones die, we can play Chickapig," Matthews joked. "We won't be completely lost."

The two games, Chickapig and 25 Outlaws, are available in stores now.