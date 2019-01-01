Lady Gaga has 'entire body' X-ray after falling off stage with fan

Lady Gaga had her entire body X-rayed after she fell off the stage while dancing with a fan during her Enigma show in Las Vegas on Thursday.

During the show, at Park MGM's Park Theater, the 33-year-old singer invited a male fan on stage, who excitedly picked up Gaga, prompting the singer to wrap her legs around his waist.

After the man took a few short steps, however, he tumbled off the side of the stage, with clips showing the singer hitting the ground first as the fan landed on top of her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to assure fans she's fine, the Judas star shared an amusing X-ray snap, with a photo of her arm giving the 'OK' sign and the caption: "When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok."

On Friday night, the singer also shared a post, adding she was in "a lot of pain" as she headed out to her best friend's bachelorette dinner.

Meanwhile, the fan took to his @jackandrewx Twitter account to insist that contrary to reports, he wasn't to blame, and begged fans to stop blaming him for the incident.

"Lady Gaga herself has told people to stop with the negative comments, after the show Lady Gaga herself personally sent her security to come and find me so we could meet and chat and she told me herself I was not to blame... I’ve personally spoke (sic) to Lady Gaga and we’ve had a conversation about it and how it was neither of our faults, people just need to stop now cause this is getting too much and it’s starting to affect me.

"I WASN’T DRUNK OR ANYTHING ELSE PEOPLE ARE ACCUSING ME OF. I WASN’T ANYTHING BUT IN AWE OF HER," he added.