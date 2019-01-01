Liam Payne so busy he goes weeks without seeing his son

Liam Payne has such a demanding schedule that he goes weeks without seeing his son.

The former One Direction star welcomed son Bear Grey Payne with ex-girlfriend Cheryl in March 2017, and during an interview with The One Show on Friday, he confessed that he had missed special moments in his young son's life due to his gruelling workload.

"It is difficult being on the road, going out and promo-ing. It has been hard to get home and see him. Loads of random things happen with kids all the time. Like if he's not very well, sometimes you miss dates and things. Then a couple of weeks go by, and I haven't seen him in ages. It hurts," Liam sadly explained.

The singer is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album, LP1, in December, and he's currently trying to arrange a tour that fits in with being able to see his son.

"I do want to go out on tour, I'm just going to have to figure out the schedule properly," the 26-year-old added.

Back in March, Liam was spotted flying to Dubai on the same day as his son's second birthday, and last year he was booked to perform a gig in Japan that clashed with him being able to properly celebrate Bear's first birthday.

However, the Strip That Down hitmaker was able to spend Christmas with the tot, as well as with his ex Cheryl, who previously insisted that the former couple is on great terms for the sake of their child.

"There's no animosity whatsoever between us. In fact, Liam spent Christmas Day with us," the 35-year-old singer told British newspaper The Sun earlier this year.