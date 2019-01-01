Billie Eilish urges feuding fans to be nicer to one another

Billie Eilish has urged her fans to be kinder to one another on social media after stumbling across some negativity on Twitter.

The Bad Guy singer didn't offer up an explanation for what she had read, but it was enough to prompt her to take to the micro-blogging site on Friday and demand a little peace after revealing she spotted followers "defending me because of some I don’t know - honestly."

"I don’t want to know what you’re defending me for because if I see the actual s**t that it’s about some mean s**t to me...," she added. "I’m not trying to see that, I’ve seen enough of that.

"Basically I’m just making this because it really sucks how mean you guys are being to each other. I don’t care if people are being mean to me, it’s my entire life. It’s hate all the time, it’s totally fine, I’m very used to it. It doesn’t bother me anymore. I have so much love and so much support that it’s not important to me.

"I understand you guys are trying to defend me but sometimes when you are trying to defend someone, you’re even meaner. I don’t think that’s fair. Just be nicer to each other, for real, because you guys are f**king precious."

The drama seems to have started after one fan took a ring from Eilish's finger during her recent performance at Austin City Limits in Texas.

The singer briefly lost her cool after realising the jewellery was gone but then urged the thief to keep it and "take care of that s**t".