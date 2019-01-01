NEWS Lady Gaga had her entire body x-rayed after falling offstage Newsdesk Share with :







The 33-year-old singer was performing during her Las Vegas residency on Thursday night (17.10.19) when an over-excited fan hopped up on stage and picked her up but he took an accidental misstep and fell right off the side of the elevated platform.



The pair crashed into the audience, with Gaga hitting the floor with the man right on top of her leaving the shocked audience gasping and screaming.



Gaga later took to Instagram to reveal that she had been x-rayed to make sure that she had no broken bones.



Referencing her 2008 song, 'Just Dance', she wrote: "When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…Just Dance. Gonna be ok (sic)."



Meanwhile, immediately after the incident, Gaga comforted the distraught fan who dropped her.



She said: "The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up. You alright? Come on up! Everything’s fine! It’s not your fault, let’s go, come on. Are you OK?"



She later joked about the incident, saying: "11 years [of being a fan] and we f***ing love each other so much we fall off the damn stage…



"We were like Rose and Jack from the 'Titanic'."



While Gaga was able to finish the concert, she soaked in an ice bath immediately afterwards before going to see a doctor.