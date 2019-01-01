Lady Gaga fan defends himself after falling offstage at Vegas show

The fan who fell offstage with Lady Gaga during a Las Vegas concert has defended himself from backlash about the scary tumble.

The Poker Face singer narrowly escaped serious injury on Thursday night (17Oct19) while performing at Park MGM's Park Theater as part of her Enigma residency after falling from the stage with the male fan, who critics have blamed for the accident.

Now the unnamed devotee has taken to his @jackandrewx Twitter account on Friday to insist that contrary to reports, he did not pick her up in an embrace and wasn't the cause of the spill.

“Lady Gaga picked up my letter and invited me on stage, as I was getting out of the standing pit the floor was wet so my trainers therefore were wet getting on the stage, to clarify I categorically DID NOT pick Lady Gaga up when I got on the stage she jumped on me,” he explained. “As I was getting up I was trying to usher her up my body kinda thing and my foots (sic) slipped.

"As we fell I tried to make sure I took the brunt of the fall and if you could see my leg you’d see that I kinda did."

The fan has urged people to stop targeting him with mean comments over the accident.

"Lady Gaga herself has told people to stop with the negative comments, after the show Lady Gaga herself personally sent her security to come and find me so we could meet and chat and she told me herself I was not to blame and so did multiple members of the team," he added. “So for everyone with their negative comments that have something to say, keep in mind don’t coment (sic) on something you have 0 clue about, I’ve personally spoke to Lady Gaga and we’ve had a conversation about it and how it was neither of our faults, people just need to stop now cause this is getting too much and it’s starting to affect me. I WASN’T DRUNK OR ANYTHING ELSE PEOPLE ARE ACCUSING ME OF. I WASN’T ANYTHING BUT IN AWE OF HER."

The Shallow singer has yet to comment on the incident, and whether or not she sustained any injuries.