Bruce Springsteen to finish new album and plot new E Street Band tour soon

Bruce Springsteen will finish his new album and plot a tour with the E Street Band once he wraps promo on his upcoming music documentary.



The 70-year-old rocker has been busy with his directional debut, 'Western Stars - which he helmed with the help of Thom Zimny - and he's joked he'll be back to the "day job" once the movie is released on October 25.



Asked what's next for him, he told The Sun newspaper: “I got to go back to the day job, you know, got to pay the bills.



“We’ll work on the record and after we get it done, we’ll start to book some dates.



“One, two, three, four! The highway’s jammed with broken heroes on a last-chance power drive.”



The 'Dancing In The Dark' rocker recently admitted that while he was struggling to write anything for his iconic group of musicians, he had a sudden spark of creativity which has prompted him to put plans in place for another trip on the road.



He said: "I've spent about seven years not writing anything for the band. I couldn't write anything for the band.



"And then about a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album's worth of material for the band and it came out of just... I mean I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere.



"I had almost two weeks of those daily visitations and it was so nice. "It makes you so happy. You go, 'Fine, I'm not f***ed.' There'll be another tour."



The Boss also opened up on why he feel "darkness" is so appealing to artists, and revealed he still revisits his hometown of Long Branch, New Jersey to reflect.



He explained: "If you're an artist, the darkness is always more interesting than the light. It's nice when you let the light in at the end of something, but I was always interested in what were the things that didn't go right.



"I had a habit - I would drive back to my hometown and I would do this over and over again and I used to ask myself, 'what am I coming back here for?' And I still do it."