NEWS Tones and I’s 'Dance Monkey' holds off Number 1 challenges from Harry Styles and Regard Newsdesk Share with :







Tones and I’s Dance Monkey continues to reign supreme over the Official Singles Chart, holding off challenges this week from Regard and Harry Styles.



Dance Monkey’s success shows no signs of slowing down yet, enjoying its best week on the chart to date with 85,000 chart sales, including 9.4 million streams, logged over the last seven days.



Meanwhile, Regard’s Ride It climbs one place to Number 2, and Harry Styles scores the week’s highest new entry with Lights Up, his second UK Top 40 single and first new music since his 2017 self-titled debut.



There’s lots of movement in the Top 10, with four songs entering the top tier for the first time. Ed Sheeran’s South of the Border ft. Camila Cabello and Cardi B vaults 17 spots to Number 7; Jorja Smith’s highest charting single to date Be Honest ft. Burna Boy lifts a further three places to Number 8; Lewis Capaldi earns a fourth Top 10 with Bruises up seven to Number 9; and Post Malone by Dutch producer Sam Feldt climbs three rungs to 10.



There are big climbs for Tiesto & Mabel’s God Is A Dancer, zooming 17 places to 15, and Riton & Oliver Heldens’ Turn Me On ft. Vula, rising 13 spots to 16, and new mega-collab 47 by Indian vocalist Sidhu Moose Wala, producer Steel Banglez and rappers Mist and Stefflon Don, is new at 17.



Further down, there are two more new entries in the Top 40: Maroon 5’s Memories zooms 29 places to 19, becoming their 22nd Top 40 single, and Meduza’s Lose Control ft. Becky Hill and Goodboys debuts at 33. The production trio’s second single follows their Number 2 hit Piece of Your Heart.