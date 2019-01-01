NEWS Shaggy warns fans online fraudster wasn't him Newsdesk Share with :







Shaggy has warned his fans that it wasn't him posting pleas to send him money online.



The reggae legend, best known for his huge 2000 hit It Wasn't Me, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that fraudsters were pretending to be him and asking for money online.



"It has come to my attention that there have been posts online from people purporting to be me and hitting up my fans for money while making false claims that they owe me something," he wrote in a statement. "I would like to make it clear that these are nothing more than an internet scam."



Bemoaning the fact that innocent fans had fallen for the scam, he added: “They are not from me nor do they represent me in any way. It saddens me that this has become our reality and that innocent people are being dragged in to this ridiculousness."



Shaggy is not the first star to find his identity used for online fraud, as Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, and Hugh Jackman have all had to warn their followers to be wary of charlatans claiming to be them.