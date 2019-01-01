Nicki Minaj: 'I could be married in the next seven days'

Nicki Minaj could marry fiance Kenneth Petty within the next week.

The Starships rapper, was first linked to convicted sex offender, 41-year-old Kenneth, back in November, before the pair became engaged over the summer.

In June, the star confirmed the couple had obtained a marriage licence, giving the pair a 90-day window to tie the knot, and now Nicki has revealed the couple's big day could be just around the corner.

"We've gotten our marriage licence, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today," she told E! News. "She told me she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days."

When asked if she had picked out a gown for her wedding day, the 36-year-old joked: "That's too much. I can't. There's no way. That will take too long to plan. I'm not good with that. I'm a procrastinator, so it would come in, like, two years from now."

Nicki went on to add that getting married before starting a family was important to her, although she insisted there is no set timeline on when she would like to have children.