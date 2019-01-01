Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture makes stage debut

Cardi B's daughter Kulture made her stage debut on Wednesday as the pair joined rapper Offset at the third instalment of the Billboard Hip-Hop Live concert series.

The couple welcomed the tot last July, and have shared several sweet clips of them spending quality time together on their respective Instagram accounts.

But fans attending the Migos star's gig at the Sony Hall in New York were thrilled when Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi took to the stage with her daughter in her arms, as she joined her beau to perform her verse from their track Clout.

Wearing Louis Vuitton slippers and grey sweats, the star held baby Kulture in her right arm with the microphone effortlessly in her left.

"That's my wife, it's the best thing in the world," Offset said of sharing the stage with Cardi. "That's the best."

Shortly after giving birth, Cardi teased fans at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when she appeared on stage in a billowing red gown and a pink bundle in her arms.

“I got a little surprise for you,” she teased, with fans anticipating the rapper would be carrying her then five-week-old daughter.

However, she soon unwrapped the blanket to reveal she actually had a Moon Person - the iconic VMA trophy - wrapped in the bundle.