Kano is going to give his Q Award to his mum or a close family member







The London MC was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade at the prestigious music ceremony on Wednesday (16.10.19), and as he always shares his achievements with his family, he’s planning to give his prize to one of his relatives.



Speaking to Sky News on the red carpet at London's Roundhouse, the 'Endz' hitmaker said: "To receive an award, yeah, is a nice thing and it's also something you can look back on, something that my family is always super proud about.



"You know what I mean, I always give my trophy to like my mum or my aunt or my brother or something like that. It's a nice thing to document."



Kanos Q Award comes off the back of his acclaimed album 'Hoodies All Summer', and the rapper recently admitted he hopes the record connects with the people from his area in London and inspires them to do things they didn't think they could.



He said: “I’m still talking about some tough topics and some deep themes on the album but in terms of the people from where I’m from, I want them to hear the album and feel like I’m having a conversation with them.

“Visible success is important. It's important to be able to look on the TV and see yourself, turn on the radio and hear yourself.



"To see people from where you’re from actually becoming successful.



"I would love young girls to look up and see my string section or my brass section or the steel band and be like, 'Wow! I never thought I could do that, that’s wicked! I want to be up there doing that."



Kano - whose real name is Kane Robinson - didn't feel it was appropriate to produce a record of "club bangers” in such a “critical time”.



Among the topics on ‘Hoodies All Summer’ is the rise in knife crime across the UK and homelessness.



He added: “I just didn’t want to have an album of club bangers in such a critical time, I had to talk about the topics. Ultimately, I want people to be inspired."