NEWS Snoop Dogg has a professional blunt roller on his staff







The 47-year-old rapper pays someone between $40,000 to $50,000 each year just to prepare his marijuana joints for him when he is ready to smoke and Snoop is full of praise for his employee.



Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', he said: "Timing. That motherf****r's timing is impeccable. That's his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'what do you do? I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller."



Comedian Seth Rogen added: "He knows how to gauge the look on somebody's face when it seems like they want a blunt, and if they do, he gives you one.



"There's been like 40 minutes where I'm like, 'I'm just watching this guy and I'm just going to see what is going on here'. As someone who smokes a lot of weed, it's f**king fascinating.



"Honestly, the amount of time I spend rolling joints, it might be worth my while financially to hire someone to do that."



Snoop also revealed that perks of the job include getting to smoke the drugs he rolls, going on tour with Snoop and getting to keep some free items, such as clothing, which the rapper receives from various companies.



Snoop - who claimed in a 2012 Reddit AMA that he smokes 81 joints a day - previously revealed he loves smoking with Seth because of how "creative" he is with his blunts.



Asked if there are people he doesn't like smoking with, he explained: "Yeah, because [some people] talk too motherf***ng much... Seth enjoys the moments, he's creative - this motherf****r knows how to make a joint that looks like a cross."