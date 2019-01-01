Andy Grammer set to be a dad-of-two in 2020

Singer Andy Grammer is set to become a dad again.

The 35-year-old star's wife, Aijia Lise, is pregnant with the couple's second child.

The Fine By Me singer announced the baby news on Instagram on Wednesday (16Oct19), stating: "WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER LITTLE GIRL AND I AM INSANELY, WILDLY, HYPERVENTILATINGLY EXCITED ABOUT IT."

Grammer also uploaded a photo of himself and his wife with their two-year-old daughter Louisiana, and added the caption: "New Band Member Joins the Tour 2020."

"There is quite literally NOTHING I want to invest my time and life in more then another little girl," the Keep Your Head Up hitmaker added. "Me and @aijiaofficial are getting another opportunity to raise a strong, playful, empowered little lady. I’ve been getting this question a lot on tour, 'What is your favorite part about being a dad?' My answer is usually in 2 parts.

"1. Being in a state of infinite love. The love is so immense you couldn’t possibly experience it all. I feel like I am overflowing anytime I’m with her. It’s like God gives you a bucket to catch love with (your heart), and when you have a baby it just starts raining love...

"2. The profound responsibility of being the door and representative of a whole gender to my little girl... A big part of making headway in the equality of men and women on this planet rests on the relationship of Fathers and Daughters. I look forward to trying to be a better example of men to both of them.

"Also, I love the idea that at some point in her life she will be in a conversation with someone and they’ll ask, 'What’s your family like? And her response will be... 'Well this is the photo of how they announced me being born...' Also in school they will be called 'The Grammer Girls'. Also my house is going to have way to much estrogen send help (sic)."

His pregnant wife added: "D**n, that was a hard secret to keep! It’s about to be a house full of estrogen. Andy you’re outnumbered."