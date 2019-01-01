NEWS Bebe Rexha says she has nothing to prove to 'anybody' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Meant To Be' hitmaker shared a steamy snap wearing only a thong to celebrate her 30th birthday over the summer, and she admitted it felt "great" to embrace herself and enjoy feeling "confident".



Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "It felt great. I think for me it was like this is just who I am and I can do this and I think we've come to [an] incredible place as [females].



"If I would have posted that 30 years ago, who knows [if it] would have gotten that love? I just feel like at this point in my life I feel confident and I don't really have to prove anything to anybody."



Despite receiving overwhelming support from her fans, Bebe still faced backlash from online trolls, and she responded with a defiant social media put down back in August.



She wrote on Twitter at the time: "Yes I am a slut, a freak, a whore, a b***h. ALL OF THE ABOVE.



"Btw for all the men judging my pic and hating on it for being too much. Just remember, your mother had sex to have you. (sic)"



The racy photo showed the star doing the splits on the bathroom floor wearing only a thong, showing her breast and applying her makeup in a handheld mirror.



She captioned the picture: "This is what 30 looks like. Happy Birthday to me! Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me. #Not20Anymore (sic)"



Meanwhile, Bebe previously revealed it hasn't been easy to learn to love herself for who she is and says it is a "constant task" to keep those positive feelings going.



She said: "I think self-love is a constant task. You have to learn how to say nice things to yourself and I feel like we always say nice things to other people but we never really say nice things to ourselves. So that was something that I had to work on and it was being at a low and just kind of switching it on."