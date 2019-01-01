NEWS Stormzy was left "overwhelmed" as he picked up the award for Best Solo Act at the Q Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Stormzy was left "overwhelmed" as he picked up the award for Best Solo Act at the Q Awards on Wednesday (16.10.19).



The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker received the accolade at the annual awards ceremony - which was held at London's Roundhouse - and took the time in his acceptance speech to thank "God" for the "crazy year" he's been having.



Speaking on stage, he said: "Thank you very much, this means a lot to me. It's been a very crazy year for myself, my team and my family and I'm kind of lost for words, I wasn't expecting to win anything.



"Throughout everything I've always got to say I thank God for my career, I'm a man of God, God has carried me here, Q Awards thank you so much. It's been an incredible, thank you very much. I'm overwhelmed."



Stormzy's "crazy" year has seen the 26-year-old grime star named one of TIME magazine's "next generation leaders", as well as becoming the first black British solo act to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury.



The 'Crown' rapper had originally claimed he was the first black British artist to headline the festival, until he was corrected by Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin, whose band topped the bill two decades ago.



The band wrote on Instagram: "Sorry Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999! 20 years ago! And while we're on topic, I was the first black Woman too! @beyonce.



"Wishing you an awesome nite tho, Kill it! You're amazing and we're all very proud... Real question is why it took 20 years! (sic)"



Stormzy then took to Twitter to apologise to Skin for the mistake.



He wrote: "Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you - my apologies! (sic)"



Meanwhile, the 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker paid tribute to his whole "#MERKY team" and his family as he reflected on his historical set at the annual music event, where he did become the first British rapper to headline the festival in its 49 year history.



In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote: "To the whole of my #MERKY team - my family who hold me down and have my back till the end. THANK YOU GUYS, THANK YOU GOD. I am proud of myself and I feel blessed and fulfilled and purposeful. Your Glastonbury 2019 headliner, over and out. (sic)"