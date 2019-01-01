Cheryl hits out at Liam Payne sham romance reports

British popstar Cheryl has hit out at a report claiming she and Liam Payne pretended to still be lovers for six months after they split.

The 36-year-old and Liam, 26, got together back in 2016 and had a son together, Bear, in March the following year, before officially announcing their split in July 2018.

A report in British newspaper The Sun, claims the Strip That Down hitmaker revealed their split occurred far earlier, around the January 2018 release of his duet with Rita Ora, For You, when appearing on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast.

A spokesperson for Cheryl told MailOnline that Liam's remark had been misinterpreted.

"This is a nonsense story. Liam doesn't say on the podcast that they split up in January or at the time of release of 'With You' (sic)," the rep said. "That is The Sun's wrong interpretation of his quote. The couple 100 per cent split in July 2018 as was well documented. This is just an agenda driven story once again."

Liam said on the podcast: "We broke up around For You, actually, which is quite interesting."

Reports at the time claimed the couple had secretly split, but they staged a show of unity at the BRIT Awards that February.

The popstar also revealed that he and Cheryl's romance had been harmed by fame, as they struggled to go out in public together.

The exes have stayed on good terms since their split, and are co-parenting their son. Liam has since moved on and is now dating American model Maya Henry, 19.