Ludacris named artist-in-residence at Georgia State University

Ludacris has been named artist-in-residence at his alma mater Georgia State University.

The rapper, actor, and music mogul will mentor students and work with professors at the institution's Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) this autumn.

In a statement posted on the University's website, Ludacris, real name Chris Bridges, said, "Georgia State is one of the most innovative and diverse universities in the country. I couldn't imagine a better place to work with students than CMII."

Welcoming him to the post, CMII executive director Brennen Dicker, added: "Chris is an incredibly talented artist and has so much industry knowledge to share. We are excited to see how our students, and really the entire institute, will benefit from this great new partnership."

During his stint the Area Codes rapper, who studied music management at Georgia State from 1998 to 1999, will mentor and teach students about entrepreneurship in the music and film industries.