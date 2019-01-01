Nipsey Hussle's family granted custody of 10-year-old daughter

Nipsey Hussle's family have been granted custody of the late rapper's 10-year-old daughter Emani.

Emani's mother Tanisha Foster had been at war with the slain rapper's immediate family over who should be granted legal guardianship of the youngster, after the Double Up star's next of kin claimed she was an unfit mother.

According to TMZ, a judge ruled earlier this week that Nipsey's siblings Samantha Smith, Sam Asghedom and another person named Angelique Smith are to look after his daughter, after providing sufficient evidence against Tanisha.

It is unknown what kind of arrangement will be put in place regarding visitation with Emani's mother.

Meanwhile, singer and actress Lauren London has won approval to manage her and Nipsey's son Kross' inheritance, after he picked up half of his late father's fortune. Emani will inherit the other half of her father's fortune.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March. His alleged killer, Eric Holder, is awaiting trial.