Liam Payne feared he'd 'self-destruct' at height of One Direction's success

Liam Payne was worried he'd "self-destruct" during his time in One Direction.

The boy band rose to fame on the 2010 series of The X Factor U.K. and went on to top charts worldwide, before splitting in 2016 after four albums together.

Speaking with Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, the Stack It Up singer revealed the fame came with a cost, as he worried he'd become a "crazy child star who dies at whatever age".

"I felt like I was in a bit of a self-destruct mode because I knew it was going really well," he confessed. "The worst part of it is, and one thing I'd say to people getting into doing this sort of stuff, is that the success is the bit that will kill you, more than anything.

"When it's not successful you just kind of work harder at it, depending on the person you are. But most of the time, the successful bit just scared the s**t out of me and I wanted nothing to do with it."

The singer, 26, went on to admit he felt like he had "no control over his life", explaining: "I lost complete control of everything and the last two years have been trying to take control of life back and understanding that it's on me, if that makes sense."

However, after the group went on an indefinite hiatus, Liam insisted he pulled himself together and made the decision "to live life and get on with it properly".