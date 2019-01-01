NEWS Nicki Minaj sworn to secrecy over 'epic' Adele collaboration Newsdesk Share with :







Nicki Minaj has been sworn to secrecy about her upcoming collaboration with Adele, but did tease fans that the tune is "epic".



The 36-year-old rapper was questioned about the duet as she attended the launch of her new Fendi Prints On x Nicki Minaj fashion collaboration in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, and failed to contain her excitement when she was asked if she and Adele were working on anything, or considering teaming up, in the future.



"Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!" Nicki grinned. "But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!"



Adele has never made a secret of her love of Nicki, and even performed the star's rap verse from Kanye West's tune Monster during her appearance on Carpool Karaoke in 2016.



It's unclear as yet when and where the new collaboration will appear, however, fans are desperately hoping that the newly-single star will be dropping a new record in the very near future.