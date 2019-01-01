A$AP Rocky insists his feud with Travis Scott is 'played out'

A$AP Rocky wants fans to know he is no longer feuding with Travis Scott.

Following Rocky's freestyle performance at Rolling Loud Festival in New York on Sunday - a day after the Astroworld star's headlining set - fans had speculated the pair had reignited their feud, when he rapped the following bars: "Please don't compare him and me / You offending me / This ain't a diss and we ain't enemies / They concerned with making hits, I'm more concerned with making history."

But on Tuesday, Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, took to Twitter to dispel the rumours, writing: "THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF S**T SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO."

Rumours of a feud between Rocky and Scott have floated for years, with Travis lunging at a fan who called him "A$AP" in 2015, saying, "I'm not motherf**king A$AP, b**ch."

The following year, a member of Rocky's hip-hop collective A$AP Mob accused Scott of copying their crew's style, which Rocky addressed in a radio interview, musing: "Let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic."

However, the pair seemed to patch things up, with Rocky commenting on his musical peer last year: "I think Travis Scott makes cool music. And he had a baby, I'm happy for that."

Scott also joined the chorus of musicians calling for the No Limit star's release when was briefly jailed in Sweden earlier this year for assault.

Meanwhile, the Goosebumps star is recovering after dislocating his knee during his set at the festival, with reports suggesting he may need surgery to heal properly.