Lizzo facing plagiarism accusations over smash hit Truth Hurts

Lizzo is facing plagiarism accusations over her smash hit Truth Hurts, with songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen claiming they helped her write the song but received no credit.

Justin took to Instagram on Tuesday and claimed that he, Jeremiah, Lizzo, Jesse Saint John and Yves Rothman were in the siblings' recording studio in April 2017 when they came up with a tune called Healthy. As well as allegedly bearing numerous similarities to Truth Hurts, Healthy also included the famous line "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 per cent that b**th" - which fans have been going wild for in recent chart-topper.

"We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of Healthy (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in Truth Hurts," Justin wrote.

“After reaching out to (producer) Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5 per cent each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this."

Following Justin's allegation, Cynthia S. Arato, a lawyer for Lizzo, released a statement to the New York Times which read: "The Raisens are not writers of Truth Hurts. They did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create this song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago."

Arato's statement refers to the fact that the Raisen brothers revoked their claim over Truth Hurts via their publisher Kobalt - further complicating the case.