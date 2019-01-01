NEWS Raye is working with Beyonce again after penning a track on her 'The Lion King: The Gift' album Newsdesk Share with :







The 21-year-old British star penned the track 'Bigger' on the R&B superstar's multi-artist record inspired by the Disney movie remake, and the pair hit it off so well that the 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker is working with Beyonce on her next project.



Raye told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It is top secret with big artists. But I really, really loved her team and the whole vibe and, yeah, we are definitely working together on some new things.



"But there's nothing much more I can really say, obviously.



"Her team is phenomenal. Beyonce is such an icon and she's just so normal and lovely."



On "having a vibe' with her idol Beyonce and Seth Rogen - who voice Nala and Pumbaa respectively in the film - Raye recently said: "It was incredible.



"Seth Rogen was there.



"I would call them friends to an extent.



"It was really nice to spend time with somebody I have idolised my whole life.



"It was just like friends in a circle having vibe."



And it might not be long before we hear something from Beyonce's new project, as the Destiny's Child star and her husband Jay-Z are reportedly collaborating on a new song and "steamy" music video.



An insider said recently: "It's one of her most extravagant and expensive shoots.



"It was mostly filmed in LA and has a highly choreographed routine and also a steamy, romantic scene.



"She is working with some new creatives and is ready to change things up."



The power couple teamed on the 2018 album 'Everything Is Love', billed as The Carters, and they also toured the record on the 'On The Run II Tour'.



The pair are known for their big budget promos and for the album's track 'Ape S**t', which was directed by Ricky Saiz, they filmed in the Louvre museum in Paris.