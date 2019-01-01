Justin Timberlake: 'Meeting Jessica Biel was like a baptism'

Justin Timberlake has admitted meeting his wife Jessica Biel changed his life "in so many ways".

The star began dating the actress in 2007 and they eventually tied the knot in 2012 in Italy and became parents to son Silas, now four years old.

The SexyBack star gushed about his family life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, as he joined the kids of Stax Music Academy as part of the Levi's Music Project in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

"It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?" he shared. "Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too."

Jessica helped the star through a tough time last year when he was put on vocal rest and had to cancel several shows, with the singer explaining: "I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I'm sure you know what that's like."

And when it comes to the future of his family, he smiled: "I'm just enjoying the ride."

Justin has enjoyed a number of high profile relationships, having previously dated pop star Britney Spears and actress Cameron Diaz in the early '00s. He was also briefly linked to Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton, before finally settling down with the Valentine's Day actress.