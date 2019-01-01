Whitney Houston leads Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Whitney Houston, Motorhead, and The Notorious B.I.G. are among the acts up for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

Nine of those in with a chance of entering next year are on the ballot for the first time, with Whitney, Biggie, Motorhead, the Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T.Rex, and Thin Lizzy all debut nominees.

The other acts vying for the prestigious accolade are Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, MC5, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan,Todd Rundgren, Nine Inch Nails, and Kraftwerk, who are trying to enter at the fifth time of asking.

At least five acts will be honoured at the public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio next spring, with the inductees chosen by music industry experts and artists, as well as via a public vote - with fans' five favourite acts getting a boost in the other ballot.

The 2020 honourees will be announced in January, ahead of the ceremony on 2 May - when those chosen traditionally perform, if they are able to.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording before 1 January 1995.

The Class of 2020 will follow this year's honourees, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, Def Leppard, and Roxy Music.