Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's mums approve of relationship

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's new relationship has the seal of approval from both of their mothers.

The pair were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted kissing earlier this month and now the Australian singer has confirmed the romance, revealing he's "very, very happy" with his new girlfriend.

And taking to her Instagram account, Cody’s mum Angie revealed she's totally on board with her popstar son's new romance, writing alongside a photo of the couple: "Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy.

"Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart #happyforyouguys #beautifullsouls."

In the comments section of the post, the Slide Away star's mum Tish also addressed her daughter's latest coupling, adding: "Puts a smile on my face too @angiemsimpson love you my sweet friend."

The new relationship comes shortly after Miley split from her husband of eight months, Liam Hemsworth, in August.

She also enjoyed a very public rebound romance with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, which ended after six weeks.

Teasing fans about their romance, Miley and Cody shared several snaps on Instagram of them spending time together, showing them laying in bed together and in hospital as the singer was treated for tonsillitis.