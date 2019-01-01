Harry Styles's homeless stalker found guilty

A homeless man who camped outside Harry Styles's London home has been found guilty of stalking the singer.

Styles, 25, first met Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, when he offered to buy him food when he saw him sleeping in a bus stop near his home in the British capital.

According to the BBC, the Sign of the Times hitmaker told Hendon Magistrates' Court on Monday that the man's "erratic" and "frightening" behaviour led to him feeling scared in his own home to the extent he now locks his bedroom door each night.

Tarazaga-Orero denied stalking the star, saying: "That was never my intention. In the end I just wanted the money he offered me. I don't have any feelings for him. I'm not in love with him."

However, the Spanish national was convicted of stalking the pop superstar and will now face sentencing on 21 October.

At the hearing Styles recalled how he had offered the homeless man money as he felt he was "young" to be on the streets, but was turned down.

He then bought Tarazaga-Orero food from a vegan cafe the following day.

After trying to cut contact, the popstar received notes and money in his letterbox, District Judge Nigel Deane heard, before his ruling.