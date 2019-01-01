NEWS Elton John supports Duke & Duchess of Sussex's U.K. newspaper lawsuit Newsdesk Share with :







Elton John is heaping praise on Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex for fighting back against unprofessional press tactics and suing Britain's Associated Newspapers bosses.



The Rocket Man star is a big supporter of the royal couple and has blasted the media for the way Harry's wife has been treated in the press, and now he admits he can identify why the pair has chosen to take on the British newspapers.



"I've always lived my life fighting injustice with the press," the rock legend tells America's National Public Radio. "I like the press. There's a need for the press, but sometimes they step out of their bounds, and hacking phones is not acceptable.



"They (Duke and Duchess) were very upset that their phones had been hacked."



Hinting he was among those who advised the royal pair to take action against claims their privacy had been breached by journalists, Elton explains, "I said, 'Listen, you take the appropriate action you want to take. You have to know that when you take appropriate action like this, there are going to be consequences and people are not going to like it. But if you feel like you have an injustice...'



"If your phone is hacked, you've got to take action because the press cannot do that," he added. "So I have to say, 'Bravo."



Prince Harry and his wife announced their lawsuit on 1 Oct (19), with the Duke of Sussex noting, "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son."



The Duchess has not commented on the lawsuit.