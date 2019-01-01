Rihanna doesn't mind pregnancy rumours as she 'dreams' of becoming a mum

Rihanna isn't fazed by people asking if she's pregnant because she "dreams" of becoming a mum one day.

The Work singer has been at the centre of swirling pregnancy rumours over the past couple of months, with the Vogue U.S. cover girl addressing the speculation in the November issue of the magazine.

But while Rihanna acknowledged that "a lot of woman get very defensive" about pregnancy talk, she insisted she's fine with it - because she secretly wishes the rumours were true.

"It’s personal, it’s our bodies, and of course it’s our time," she told U.S. TV show Extra. "It’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mum... but it’s mine, so I’m fine.

"Anna (Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief) just wants to know what the people want to know."

The new cover - the Diamonds star's sixth for the publication - is also her favourite of them all, because she's showcasing her own Fenty fashion line.

"To see her (Anna) be so supportive — it’s great to see us supporting each other, and it’s always an honour," the star continued. "This is unlike any cover I have done with Vogue (because) I am wearing my own stuff."