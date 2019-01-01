Christina Aguilera: 'I've definitely had my fair share of #MeToo moments'

Christina Aguilera has had her "fair share" of #MeToo moments during her career, but "won't say or go into" details of the situations.

The 38-year-old singer has been in the music business since the tender age of 10, and alleged she has been taken advantage of by members of the opposite sex on more than a few occasions. But as for whether or not she'll contribute to the #MeToo movement, created to encourage victims of sexual misconduct to come forward with their stories, Christina told Britain's Sunday Times newspaper that she'd prefer to keep the past to herself.

"It was a business with so many wolves," she told the publication of growing up in the music industry. "Older men who had other intentions. When you're that young coming up in a male-run business, you're going to see the darkest sides of things and hear how men talk about women, how they talked about my breasts. I do look back at that younger me, who needed a hug, and I want to tell her that not all men are like this. When people just accept it and say, 'Oh well, you know, boys will be boys,' I disagree. Because I do feel men should be held accountable."

Asked if things ever turned dangerous for her, the Beautiful singer was reluctant to answer, but did say: "I've got some names that I won't say or go into, but I've definitely had my fair share. And coming up really young, too, there were certain scenarios when it was ultimately just the hardest to tune it out, to stay focused on what I was doing."