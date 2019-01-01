Chris Martin stands in for ill Miley Cyrus at Gorillapalooza gig

Chris Martin wowed fans with an unscheduled performance at Gorillapalooza on Saturday, stepping in after illness forced Miley Cyrus to pull out of the event.

The gig was held to help chat show host Ellen DeGeneres's The Ellen Fund in its efforts to support gorilla conservation, with Miley due to hit the stage alongside headliner Bruno Mars.

However, despite praying that "good vibes" would get her to the concert after being hospitalised for tonsillitis, Miley was too ill to perform or even attend the bash.

"Here's how great Miley is: Miley was like - this is, like, day one after she has a 102-degree fever - 'I think I can do Landslide because it's kind of...'" Ellen told U.S. TV show Extra, before tailing off and admitting the singer had sent her a picture of herself at home as she continues to battle the throat infection.

In the end, Coldplay frontman Chris stepped up to the plate, with Ellen smiling: "He was like: 'I'm here anyway. I bought a table, so I'll just sing.'"

Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi took a video of Chris performing an acoustic version of Miley's 2009 tune Party in the U.S.A and shared it on Instagram, writing: "Thank you Chris for stepping in for Miley last night at #gorillapalooza You did her proud....#chrismartin @theellenfund."