Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes in mourning after death of daughter

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes's three-year-old daughter Adelaide died on Saturday after losing her battle with epilepsy.

The 42-year-old musical actor and wife Kelly announced the tragic news in a statement to People, which read: "The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning.

"She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the 'calm' for which they've been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time."

Kelly also shared a heartbreaking picture of her daughter's empty bedroom on her Instagram page on Sunday, writing: "The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning.

"She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaide bug and forever after."

Adelaide suffered her first epileptic seizure at just seven months old, while Miguel was in the process of auditioning for Hamilton, and was diagnosed with both epilepsy and Infantile Spasms (IS).

Speaking previously about how his daughter's health battle influenced his Hamilton audition, Miguel told Today: "My daughter was in there with me and gave me the passion and the fire that I needed to get through this."

Miguel will be taking a break from the Chicago production, in which he stars in the lead role, following his family's tragedy.