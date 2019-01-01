Kane Brown drummer killed in car accident

Country singer Kane Brown's first wedding anniversary celebrations have been rocked by the death of his drummer.

Kenny Dixon died in a car accident on Saturday (12Oct19), aged 27.

He leaves behind his fiancee, Sarah Hedrick, and a son, Levi.

Kane's management confirmed the sad news in a statement released on Sunday, which read: "It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident. Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning and our hearts are with his fiancee, Sarah, his son, and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we've ever known."

Brown took to Instagram hours later and added: "Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!"

Hedrick, who was planning to wed Dixon next month (Nov19), also shared a post mourning her fiance.

It is not clear if Dixon's death will impact Brown's Staples Center concert in Los Angeles on Friday (18Oct19).