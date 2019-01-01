Justin Bieber shares personal rap detailing the past year of his life

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to share a personal rap with fans, offering a candid insight into the past year of his life.

The star tied the knot with wife Hailey in a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina last month, after the Sorry hitmaker previously declared he needed to take some time off to work through his mental health issues.

Now, Justin is back in the studio, with a new album set to drop this year, and he took a break from working on the new tracks to reflect on how far he's come.

Rapping over 50 Cent's 2003 tune, Many Men (Wish Death), he performed the new lyrics: "Took a couple years off / Shed a couple tears, dawg / Messed up here and there / No fear here dawg.

"Got a wife, livin' life, livin' right, yeah, it's tight / Gluten free, look at me / Who would've thought I'd be nice / When I rap I will slap on the beat / I attack with the heat / No strap, I defeat, no cap."

He then turned to face the camera as he mouthed the lyrics to another verse: "My wife yeah, yeah I put her on a pedestal / My life is like a movie, The Incredibles.

"They put me as a menace then / Never thought that my depression would depend on it /I been sending it / Going hard running on adrenaline / Been a victim of the system / I'm a Christian with a vision / I'm a gentleman."

Explaining the clips in a subsequent post, the Baby star penned: "Not album stuff... just messing messing around while Haileys doing something video stuff in the otter room.. it is tight though.... MANY MEN."