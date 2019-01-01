Elton John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin are 'like family'

Bernie Taupin considers Elton John to be family, after working with the Rocket Man legend on chart-topping hits for the past 50 years.

The pair have worked together on some of Elton's biggest smashes throughout his storied career, including Tiny Dancer, Candle in the Wind and I'm Still Standing - and their partnership, he claims, goes beyond friendship.

"When we get together, it's like any other couple who are friends and have a history; you fall into conversation very easily," the 69-year-old told Britain's The Daily Telegraph newspaper. "It's really all in the family, there's a lot of trust and genuine affection."

Although the friends have very different taste in music, he added their time together is "always delightful", insisting he's no plans to stop working with his 72-year-old pal anytime soon.

"We're not done yet!" he shared. "Before Elton goes to Australia (for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour), I am planning on writing a flood of material for him because he wants to write while he's there."

In addition to touring, Elton is gearing up to release his memoir Me: Elton John, detailing his rise to fame, battles with substance abuse, his experience of coming out as gay, and his life and relationship with husband David Furnish. The book drops 15 October.