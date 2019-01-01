NEWS Feeder's Grant Nicholas says he'll quit the band when his kids tell him it's 'time to stop' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Buck Rogers' hitmaker has teenage daughter Hanna Sky, born in 2005, and son Ko Marley, who he welcomed into the world with Japanese wife Kana in 2007, and he has admitted their support has "kept him going".



Grant, 51, values their musical knowledge so much that he would likely "take a backseat" and just write for other people if they suggest to him that he should retire from the band.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Grant admitted: "I probably embarrass them in other ways.



"I don't think the music side of things is embarrassing.



"I say to them, 'You know, I don't want to be in a band forever.'



"But maybe when they say it's time to stop, then I'll know it's time.



"Maybe I will take a backseat and write songs for other people."



Meanwhile, the 'Just A Day' rocker recently revealed Robbie Williams has invited him to do some co-writing for his next project.



Feeder share a drummer with Robbie in Karl Brazil and when the band supported the 'Angels' hitmaker at Hyde Park this summer, he suggested they should get together in the studio.



Grant said: "There is talk of me [working with Robbie]. We played with him at Hyde Park.

"He asked me if I could do some co-writing with him.



"It will be interesting. Our recording drummer Karl Brazil has been off touring with Robbie.



"Maybe me, him and Robbie will get together."