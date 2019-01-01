NEWS Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong was pulling his 'hair out' whilst making the band's new album Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old singer has admitted to experimenting with various sounds during the recording sessions for 'Father of All Motherf***ers', which is poised for release in February 2020.



He explained: "I knew I wanted to do something different.



"I'd always loved British mod music from the Sixties, but I wanted to go to where the source was and see if I could put [soul] through the Green Day filter.



"It was a lot of trial and error, a lot of pulling my f***ing hair out."



Meanwhile, Billie's bandmate Mike Dirnt thinks the popular band is currently making some of the best music they've ever made.



And the 47-year-old bassist is happy and relieved he's managed to remain at the top of the music industry for so many years.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, Mike - who formed the chart-topping band alongside Billie in 1986 - shared: "It's been a f***ing crazy ride.



"How the hell I'm vertical and still putting out what I consider to be the best f***ing music of our career is beyond me. I'm humbled by it all the time, but I'm still hungry and I still wanna kick a lot of ass."