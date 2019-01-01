Bruce Springsteen hopes new album shows fans his soul

Bruce Springsteen hopes his new album Western Stars gives his fans a real insight into his life and love of his wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa.

The Boss surprised fans with the new record in June, but won't be touring the album - and has instead made a documentary about its creation.

Explaining what he wants fans to get out of the album and movie, Springsteen shared he hopes it gives them a true look inside the life of a rock legend and how he and Patti have stayed together for 35 years in his E Street Band, and as husband and wife for almost 30 years.

"It's a meditation on men and women and love, There's a lot of me philosophising, doing my best to figure out how I got where I am," Bruce tells U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. "I just had my 70th birthday and it's a bit of a summing up of all the things I have been writing about for a long time, the questions I have been asking myself and the conversations I have been having with my audience for quite a few years."

When he does perform live, the Streets of Philadelphia musician is notorious for playing shows that last up to four hours.

Asked why his gigs go on so long, he explains: "I don't like to do it, I aim for three hours, but sometimes we go longer. With Patti in the band, it's the only four hours I actually get to be the boss!

"Music has such an impact my life and I am there for single night with my audience who may only see me once in a lifetime. You can move people and change lives if you bring enough commitment."