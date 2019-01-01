Taylor Swift 'had no idea' about Jimmy Fallon's hilarious banana video

Jimmy Fallon has insisted Taylor Swift "had no idea" he was going to play the post-surgery clip of her getting emotional over a banana, which was sent to him by her mother.

Andrea Swift filmed her confused daughter recovering from lasik eye surgery while still on medication.

Wearing huge goggles and tape all over her eyes, Taylor became upset after picking the "wrong banana" from a bunch and then her mother followed her as the singer started eating. When her mum warned her not to fall asleep with fruit in her mouth, a drugged-up Taylor replied: "I'm not asleep, my mind is alive."

While Taylor couldn't help but laugh at the clip being shown on a recent episode of his chat show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she begged Jimmy to stop, and marvelled at how it came to be in his possession. And while some fans speculated the You Need To Calm Down hitmaker must have been in on the prank, the host has insisted the singer had no idea it was coming.

“She really had no idea! I’ve known her for a long time so I don’t think she’ll ever get mad at me," he told Andy Cohen on Thursday's instalment of Watch What Happens Live. "I think she would laugh at that thing.”

He added: “I wasn’t scared at all but she was a really good sport! She’s great on the show. We’re really lucky on our show. People just want to play.”

