Rihanna shuts down album title speculation

Rihanna has shut down speculation surrounding the title of her upcoming ninth studio album.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the star's new music, three years after she dropped her last full-length release with the smash hit Anti.

The star has since expanded her Fenty cosmetics and fashion empires, but her loyal devotees thought new music could be on the way as they noticed the singer registered a song called Private Loving to music rights database Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), which collects artists' licenses fees and distributes royalties, and began wondering if that was the title of her new record.

However, the Work hitmaker told Entertainment Tonight at the launch of her upcoming visual autobiography, Rihanna, in New York City on Friday: "That's not true. That's not gonna be the title of any album."

In an interview with Vogue, the singer recently revealed she plans to return to her reggae roots with the new project, explaining: "It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae, but you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.

"Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work."