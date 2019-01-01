NEWS Travis Scott says fatherhood is 'the most impactful thing' in his life Newsdesk Share with :







The 28-year-old rapper welcomed daughter Stormi Webster with former girlfriend Kylie Jenner in February 2018 and said she is the best thing that has ever happened to him.



He told GQ Germany: "I've gotten so much energy from her.



"She has shown me so many things that I never understood. I only got it once she was here. Fatherhood is the most impactful thing in my life.



"To see your daughter getting a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world. I've also developed so much passion. I feel things I never felt before."



Meanwhile, Kylie recently revealed she can't wait to have more children as she loves being a mom to Stormi.



Speaking to fans in an internet Q&A, she said: "I can’t wait to have more babies but not ready just yet."



And insiders have claimed Kylie, 22, and Travis split because he wasn't ready to have more children.



A source said: "[Kylie] wanted to have a second baby [but Travis] did not."



Friends of the pair are convinced they will "get back together" eventually, but for now are spending time apart as they both have "different lifestyles", and need to work out how to make things work.



The insider added: "They are very, very in love, but she's 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She's not wanting to be a normal rapper's wife. He's still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles."



Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Kylie has been leaning on her friends following her split from the 28-year-old rapper, although she's said to be "doing great".



Another source said this week: "Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week. She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive."