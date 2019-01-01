Halsey received rape threats after same-sex dance

Halsey received rape threats after performing an intimate routine with a female dancer on the finale of The Voice U.S. last year.

The Closer singer appeared on the show shortly after breaking up with her boyfriend G-Eazy, and performed a raunchy routine to her hit Without Me.

However, she says she was not prepared for the angry messages she would receive from homophobic trolls after the show aired.

"People were going, 'What is this lesbian garbage on my TV?' Yet there are performances by other artists that are way more sexual," she tells British newspaper The Times. "But all hell broke loose. My phone number leaked, my email leaked. People were texting me things like, 'I'm going to rape you straight.' Heinous stuff."

The 25-year-old, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, insists the abuse will be worth it, if it helps LGBTQ people find acceptance.

"Here's what's important, though - the young people sitting on the couch next to that angry dad, that angry mom, hearing them spewing hatred. The kid that's scared to come out needs to see that on the TV," she explains.