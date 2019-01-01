Ja Rule making plans for second Fyre Festival 'with the right people'

Ja Rule isn't ruling out giving his plans for the infamous Fyre Festival another shot.

The hip-hop star joined forces with jailed impresario Billy McFarland to promote the 2017 event in The Bahamas, which was labelled a scam after organisers charged attendees between $5,000 (£3,900) and $250,000 (£194,400) per ticket, only to cancel the event almost immediately after attendees arrived at the festival site.

However, the musician stands by the concept and is keen to give his foray into the event planning business another shot.

"This is the craziest thing about it. It's like damned if you do, damned if you don't because the vision of it was mine. I wanted to do an amazing festival," he recently told U.S. TV show host Wendy Williams. "The idea of what I was doing was a dope idea. Sometimes you get in bad situations and wrong partners, as we know. And you gotta reset and do it right with the right people."

The Always On Time hitmaker added he believes he's received a disproportionate amount of blame for the incident, explaining: "When they started raising the money and stuff like that, Ja Rule got kind of pushed to the side of making decisions. I get that, it wasn't my money. I get that, I was sweat equity and the idea.

"So now, this thing happens. But what you just said is true. If it had went off without a hitch, everybody would have said 'Oh, look at this great thing that they did.' Not, 'Ja Rule thought of it, came to them with the great idea, and they funded it'," he continued. "As soon as it blow up, 'Look what Ja Rule did'. How does that work?"

Fyre Festival has since been the subject of two documentaries, and founder McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud last October.